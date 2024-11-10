Real Madrid midfielder sparks transfer rumours after attending boyhood club’s La Liga clash

Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order in midfield this season has been bizarre, especially when one considers that the young and talented Arda Guler has not seen the minutes he deserves.

The youngster may have featured in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Osasuna, but the manager’s decision to field Dani Ceballos at a time of dire need against AC Milan shows that the manager continues to trust the Spanish veteran over the young Turk.

Considering that Ceballos has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid on multiple occasions, it does come as a surprise for the manager to count on him more than the dedicated Guler.

Closer to an exit?

As revealed by AS in a recent update, Ceballos has only fuelled talks of a departure with his decision to attend Real Betis’ game against Celta Vigo earlier today, especially given how delicate the subject has been in recent times.

Ceballos has hardly played this season. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The star midfielder was seen in the VIP box of Benito Villamarin and watched the entire game between his boyhood club and the Galician giants.

Los Verdiblancos have been among the leading candidates to sign Ceballos for over a year now, but their financial situation and Real Madrid’s demands made it complicated for an agreement to be reached.

The move was on the cards even in the recently concluded summer transfer window but fell apart for the same reason. Real Betis, however, refuse to give up and are said to be eyeing talks in January once more.

Ceballos is understandably dissatisfied with his minutes at Santiago Bernabeu for he has largely been limited to appearances off the bench.

With the latest set of injuries altering Carlo Ancelotti’s dynamics completely, however, it remains to be seen if his situation improves or changes.