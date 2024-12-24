Real Madrid legend showered with love during recent visit to the dressing room

Real Madrid legend showered with love during recent visit to the dressing room

Real Madrid’s defensive crisis this season, in part, is down to the departure of former captain Nacho Fernandez last summer.

The veteran, who was a pillar at the back for Los Blancos last season, left for the Saudi Arabian league as a club legend, signing off on a high after winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

Now, the Merengues suffer in the department he represented after Eder Militao’s second season-ending injury and David Alaba’s delayed return.

Nacho visits his teammates

As relayed by MARCA, the Real Madrid legend visited his former teammates last week after the team’s win over Sevilla in La Liga.

Unsurprisingly, he received endless love from the dressing room who highly respected him and the emotions behind the scenes ran high.

Nacho left Real Madrid last summer. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Several phrases and nicknames were heard from the dressing room as the Real Madrid players poured out their love for their former captain.

Luka Modric, in particular, was seen expressing how much he remembered Nacho and directly told him the same, saying, “How much I miss you.”

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia and has made 13 appearances so far for the club. In that duration, he has overseen a staggering eight clean sheets and averages over nine defensive actions.

Needless to say, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. could have really done with Nacho’s services this season given the team’s situation and how they have been forced to turn to the academy and Aurelien Tchouameni for cover in the position.

Yet, with Alaba returning soon and the team going strong, the worst seems to be past them.