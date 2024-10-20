Real Madrid insiders regret letting youth prodigy leave as injuries pile up

A recent report from AS suggests that some within Real Madrid believe allowing Nico Paz to leave was a poor decision, especially in light of the injuries affecting their first-team players.

Nico, once a promising youth prospect, has quickly become one of the most talked-about young talents in football. The Argentine midfielder is currently playing for Como in Italy and has impressed in both club and international football.

The midfielder’s rise to prominence began with his debut for the Argentina national team, where he played a key role in their emphatic 6-0 victory over Bolivia. He assisted Lionel Messi during the match and, just days later, scored his first goal in Serie A.

His rapid progress has raised questions within Real Madrid about whether letting him leave was a miscalculation, especially considering their recent injury struggles.

A missed opportunity?

Nico Paz has made Real Madrid think twice. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

It must be noted that no player from Real Madrid’s academy has truly established themselves as a key figure in the first team since the likes of Dani Carvajal and Nacho.

Players such as Lucas Vazquez had to leave and then return to make an impact. Now, with Nico thriving at Como, some are questioning whether the club missed an opportunity by not trusting him more during his development.

While Como and Argentina celebrate Nico’s rise, Real Madrid continue to monitor his progress closely.

The club has not entirely severed ties with the midfielder, as they still hold a buy-back clause that could see him return to the Spanish giants under specific conditions.

This provides a glimmer of hope for those who feel Nico could still have a future in Madrid, despite his current success elsewhere.

Ultimately, Nico’s performances are a reminder of the potential risks involved when a club decides to let go of a promising young player. Real Madrid’s decision may yet be revisited if Nico continues to rise.