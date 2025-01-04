Real Madrid hero reacts after last-gasp win over Valencia – ‘I want to be a leader’

Jude Bellingham went from zero to hero for Real Madrid as they secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Valencia on Friday to take the top spot in the La Liga table.

Having missed a penalty with Valencia leading 1-0, the England international turned things around for himself and his team late in the game, first setting up Luka Modric for the equaliser before scoring the match-winner in stoppage time.

Bellingham wants to be a leader in the team

Bellingham spoke to Real Madrid TV after his match-winning display at Mestalla, discussing his performance as well as team’s rise to the top.

“It was a crazy match. It is so difficult when the team demands so much, and then you miss a penalty. I felt like I had let the team down and was angry with myself. I had to focus because these things happen,” said Bellingham.

“My teammates were amazing. On the assist for the goal, Brahim worked hard and Lucas was unmarked; it was a team effort. It was a whole team goal with Kylian’s pass and I just had to put it in.”

Hailing the team’s fighting spirit, Bellingham added: “This is the personality we have to show, especially in these difficult environments. This is the Madrid we want to see and the fans deserve.”

Continuing to praise the team’s character and attitude, the England international further claimed:

“When you have this badge you can never give up. With the missed penalty my team-mates could have blamed me, but they encouraged me and supported me.

“We showed Real Madrid’s character with 10 players. We stood up for ourselves and got three huge points for the league.”

From zero to hero. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Discussing his own performance on the night, Bellingham remarked: “Apart from the goal and the assist, I played well. I had a good break with my family and I came back with a lot of desire and determination.

“That’s why the penalty didn’t affect me because I knew I was playing well. It’s nice to score the winning goal, but it’s more important that we perform like that. I want to be a leader in the team and I showed that tonight.”

Finally, commenting on Real Madrid’s rise to the top of the league table following last night’s victory, he stated:

“It’s very important to be leaders and pull away from those behind us. It’s still early, it’s January and the first game of the year. What counts is May, when the trophies come. This is the kind of game we have to play every week.”