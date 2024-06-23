Real Madrid give green light for 22-year-old to leave club

Real Madrid are yet to seal a replacement for Nacho Fernandez, but they have given the green light for Rafa Marin to leave the club. The 22-year-old will complete a move to Napoli in the coming days.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Los Blancos have in fact approved a move to Napoli, and the deal is merely ‘a question of time’. The two clubs are still hammering out the final details of the buyback clause, and the player’s agents are still sorting out his image rights agreement with Napoli, but little more remains to be sorted. Marin and Real Madrid have both agreed to the move.

Previous reports have put the deal at around €15m, with the buyback clause around double that, although it could rise with time. Marin enjoyed a decent season with Alaves on loan this year, and he had been talked about as a candidate to replace the departing Nacho Fernandez. However with Leny Yoro seemingly prioritising a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, it appears he will be their fourth centreal defender.