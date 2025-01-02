Real Madrid forward trained normally after recent injury concerns

Real Madrid can breathe a sigh of relief as MARCA reports that forward Endrick participated in the team’s first training session of the new year without any issues.

This comes after the Brazilian caused concern during a session earlier this week, where he left early due to discomfort.

Fortunately, the scare turned out to be minor, and Endrick was able to train alongside his teammates today. His full participation is an encouraging sign ahead of Real Madrid’s return to La Liga action against Valencia at the Mestalla on Friday.

A regular session without much spice

While Endrick’s recovery is great news, there was not much else of note during yesterday’s session.

David Alaba managed to complete part of the training session with the rest of the squad as he works towards full fitness. However, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain sidelined as they continue their lengthy recovery processes.

Endrick is ready to face Valencia. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

These three players are currently the only absentees for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad ahead of their next match.

One positive for the team is the return of Vinicius Jr., who was unavailable for the previous match against Sevilla due to suspension.

His inclusion will provide a much-needed boost to Real Madrid’s attacking options as they prepare for the demanding fixtures ahead.

What happened in the session?

Yesterday’s training session followed a well-rounded routine designed to keep the squad sharp. The players began with gym work before moving onto the pitch for exercises focusing on ball possession, control, and building play from the back.

They also worked on pressing tactics, an area crucial to Ancelotti’s game plan. The session concluded with a series of small-pitch matches and shooting drills, ensuring the players are ready for match conditions.

With their return to La Liga just around the corner, Real Madrid will hope to maintain their momentum and begin the year with a strong performance.

Endrick’s fitness and Vinicius’s availability could be decisive factors as the team looks to secure three points against Valencia.