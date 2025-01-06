Real Madrid forward reveals how he feels about his current form – ‘I am in a good moment’

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has expressed his satisfaction with both his and the team’s current form following their victory over Valencia in a tough match.

He emphasized that the team is in a positive state as they head into upcoming competitions, including the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The French forward stated that both he and the team are performing well and are optimistic about what lies ahead.

A good start to the year

He acknowledged the challenges presented by the tough match in Valencia but pointed out that it was a great start to the year, with the team securing a crucial win.

“The team and I are in a good moment. We started the year very well, with a difficult match that we won at the end,” he said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Looking forward, he is focused on achieving success in various competitions. He mentioned that while there are many matches ahead, the team’s goal is clear: to win everything they can.

“Now, we are going for different competitions. We hope to win and play well. There are many matches but, as they say here, we have to win everything and we are going to compete.”

Mbappe is now confident

The French forward’s confidence is reflected in his recent individual recognition as the best player of December, a title he received after an impressive month in which he scored five goals.

He expressed his gratitude to the fans for their votes, acknowledging the importance of their support.

Mbappe also took a moment to reflect on the achievements of the past month, noting that December was a standout period not just for him but for the whole team.

“Many thanks to the fans for voting for me, it is important. December was a great month for me and the team because we won a title, many games in the League and an important Champions League match.”

The month saw them win a title, achieve several victories in La Liga, and secure an important win in the Champions League.

Looking ahead, Mbappe is eager to continue building on this success as Real Madrid prepares for the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

“Now it is time to face the Copa del Rey and then the Spanish Super Cup,” he concluded.