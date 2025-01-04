Real Madrid forward issues apology after red card against Valencia

Vinicius Jr’s visit to the Valencia stadium was far from ordinary. It was filled with the usual tension, but this time it came with added provocation from the home supporters.

As soon as the Brazilian forward stepped onto the pitch, Valencia fans greeted him with chants mocking him, calling him “Beach Ball”.

This was just the beginning of a dramatic series of events. In a match that was already heated, Vinicius’ encounter with goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski turned into the tipping point.

After Dimitrievski taunted him, Vinicius responded in the 79th minute, resulting in a red card and an early exit from the field.

Vinicius’ message

But Vinicius’ actions didn’t end on the pitch. After the final whistle blew, and tempers had started to cool, Vinicius took to social media to reflect on the game.

He posted a message thanking his teammates for their effort in the match, especially since the game became more complicated after his dismissal.

“Sorry and thank you team,” he wrote on his social media channel.

Perdon y gracias equipo!!!!!! ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) January 3, 2025

This was not the first time Vinicius faced trouble at the Mestalla. In fact, this was his second expulsion at this particular stadium. The pattern seemed clear: he gets provoked, responds, and ends up leaving the field early.

While Vinicius certainly didn’t need to react in such a way, the provocation he faced was also out of line.

Dimitrievski’s attempt to pull Vinicius’ braids was an obvious attempt to unsettle him, a gesture that should have been punished, and in Vinicius’ case, it was a clear trigger.

In fairness, both players should have been booked, one for the provocation and the other for the retaliation.

Real Madrid will appeal

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the incident, where he revealed that the team would consider appealing the red card decision.

He felt that the situation could have been resolved with two yellow cards rather than the direct red, as there had been contact from Dimitrievski followed by Vinicius’ push.

However, with the win secured, Real Madrid now looks ahead, knowing their star forward will be suspended but also hopeful that the red card decision might be overturned.