Real Madrid forward breaks another club record despite heartbreaking Lille defeat

Real Madrid forward Endrick has made headlines recently, despite the team’s loss to Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

At just 18 years and 73 days old, the talented Brazilian player achieved a significant personal milestone by becoming the youngest player to start a Champions League match for Real Madrid.

This remarkable achievement puts him ahead of former Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez, who previously held the record at 18 years and 78 days when he took to the field against Ajax in 1995.

Endrick has broken several records

Endrick’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Just last month, he also made history as Real Madrid’s youngest scorer in the Champions League.

He secured this title by scoring a goal in stoppage time during a 3-1 victory against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Endrick has broken another club record. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Moreover, Endrick has also set a record as the youngest foreign player to score for Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

He achieved this feat at the age of 18 years and 35 days, surpassing the previous record held by French defender Raphael Varane, who scored at 18 years and 152 days in 2011.

Debut start in tough circumstances

Reflecting on his debut with the club, Endrick expressed that it was a significant and challenging moment for him.

He felt a surge of emotions when head coach Carlo Ancelotti informed him that he would be starting, highlighting the honour of playing for what he considers the best club in the world.

“When Ancelotti told me it was an incredible feeling because I’m at the best club in the world. Playing at the start of the season is very difficult and very important,” said the forward as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Although the match against Lille ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat, Endrick viewed it as a tough contest. He remains dedicated to his development and the club’s objectives, emphasising the importance of training and preparation for the next fixtures.

“I am very happy to have played from the start, but not for the defeat. We are focused on the next match, we are focused on the next training session and I hope we can win,” he added.