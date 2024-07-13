Real Madrid facing sustained competition from the Premier League over Leny Yoro transfer

The transfer rumour mill surrounding Lille centre-back Leny Yoro has gone into overdrive over the past few days. The main destination that has been rumoured is Real Madrid, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side could face major competition over his signature.

The 18-year-old has also been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and is currently one of the hottest and most sought-after prospects in world football.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the club keen in England is Manchester United, who aren’t necessarily new to the race for the young Frenchman. However, new information points to the fact that their pursuit of Yoro could provide a greater threat than first thought.

Reports indicate that Manchester United have offered Lille over the €50 million asking price they had set for their young player, and that the French club have accepted this offer.

This news comes just days after a hoax social media post claiming to be from Yoro himself ‘rejected’ Manchester United, a post which the player himself later debunked.

Despite this interest from England, Real Madrid are still optimistic that they can get a deal done, creating what could very well be a few interesting days or weeks to come as negotiations progress.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie