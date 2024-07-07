Real Madrid face transfer dilemma as key target receives lucrative offer from Al-Ittihad

According to a report from MARCA, Kepa Arrizabalaga, a target for Real Madrid, has received a substantial offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and this development adds another layer of complexity to Madrid’s goalkeeping situation.

Currently, Real Madrid know that Thibaut Courtois will be their first-choice keeper next season. However, the situation is not as straightforward for the backup goalkeepers.

Andriy Lunin, who has one more year left on his contract, has yet to respond to the club’s offer for a contract renewal.

His uncertain future has left the club in a state of limbo, as they are unsure whether he will commit to staying or seek opportunities elsewhere. This uncertainty has prompted Real Madrid to keep an eye on potential replacements, including Arrizabalaga.

Al-Ittihad are serious about Kepa

Kepa, who has now returned to Chelsea, now finds himself at the centre of attention once again. The report highlights that he has received a lucrative offer from Al-Ittihad, one of Saudi Arabia’s top football clubs.

This offer is significant and tempting, presenting Kepa with a difficult decision to make, but for now, he has requested some time to carefully consider the proposal and its implications.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has a lucrative offer from Al-Ittihad. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The prospect of moving to Saudi Arabia represents a major life change for Kepa. It is not just about a new footballing challenge, but also about adapting to a different culture and lifestyle.

Al-Ittihad’s interest in Kepa is driven by their priority to strengthen their goalkeeping department, and they view him as a key addition to their squad.

Real Madrid are interested too

Despite having left Real Madrid, Kepa’s name remains on the club’s radar due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Lunin’s future.

It is said that Real Madrid’s management is keenly aware of the need to have a reliable backup goalkeeper, especially if Lunin decides to move on.

Meanwhile, Chelsea appear open to facilitating Kepa’s departure, provided a suitable offer comes in, but the club is not rushing into any decisions. They are considering various proposals and are likely to accept one that benefits all parties involved.

Kepa, on his part, would be delighted to return to Real Madrid, but as things stand, this scenario seems distant. However, if it does materialise, it would be a welcome development for the club.