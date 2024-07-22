Real Madrid face fresh complaints following visit of Colombian superstar

Real Madrid have wasted no time in making the renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabeu one of the biggest hubs for large events in the city, but it’s brought no shortage of problems. Despite measures being implemented to combat this, they are still facing complaints from local.

The headline event at the Bernabeu was not Kylian Mbappe, but rather a three-night run from Taylor Swift in late May, which brought no shortage of complaints from locals frustrated by the noise pollution. Real Madrid then agreed with the city council to implement sound-absorbing sheets in order to reduce that impact, as well as limiting the decibel-level of the speakers.

It is not yet clear whether the sheets have been installed, but following the first night of a four-night run from Colombian artist Karol G, there have been fresh complaints. MD detail that neighbours have once again expressed their frustration with the noise, litter and lack of access to their neighbourhood, with the stadium also being prepared for the events since last Tuesday, for the artist that featured on Barcelona’s shirt back in October of 2023.