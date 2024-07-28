Real Madrid defender responds after reports claim he will miss pre-season tour with injury

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has denied he is injured on social media and insisted he is traveling for the club's pre-season tour in the United States.

Outlets in Spain had claimed the Spanish centre-back had suffered a muscular problem that would prevent him from featuring in the friendlies over the summer, with Los Blancos due to face Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.

However, Vallejo gave a defiant response on social media platform X, declaring: "This information is not correct. I am not injured and I am traveling on the US Tour."

Carlo Ancelotti is currently strapped for options in central defence due to a couple of exits during the transfer window. Club captain Nacho Fernandez has departed for the Saudi Pro League, while Rafa Marin was sold to Napoli.

The reigning La Liga and Champions League holders were also beaten to the signing of French youngster Leny Yoro by Manchester United, but they have no plans to go after an alternative target.

Those departures mean Vallejo is now the fourth-choice centre-back, sitting behind Antonio Rudiger, Eder Miliato and the injured David Alaba. Aurelien Tchouameni was utilised in the back four last season but Vallejo's chances of getting first-team minutes have significantly improved despite enduring a pretty shocking loan at Granada during 2023/24.

The 27-year-old, who has made 31 appearances for Madrid in total, played in only three league games as the Nazaries finished bottom of the Spanish top flight. He began his career with Real Zaragoza and has been loaned out to clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolves in the past.

Los Blancos will be without a number of their international stars for their pre-season tour, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe both out of action after their runs at Euro 2024.