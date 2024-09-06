Real Madrid defender has rare condition which may limit his game-time

Real Madrid defender has rare condition which may limit his game-time

Real Madrid have had a disastrous time in the ongoing international break, with multiple players picking up fresh injuries.

French duo Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni had to leave the France NT camp due to knocks, which was followed by Eder Militao’s thigh injury.

Militao has been ruled out for two weeks, leaving Real Madrid devoid of options in the central defensive department, especially David Alaba still nursing an injury.

Rudiger has premature osteoarthritis

Now, in yet another blow, it appears Antonio Rudiger is suffering from premature osteoarthritis, a chronic, degenerative joint disease that causes joint cartilage and bones to break down.

This has been revealed by Ramon Alvarez de Mon (h/t Diario SPORT), who suggests Rudiger is undergoing conversative treatment.

Rudiger has premature osteoarthritis, as per reports (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The treatment should allow Rudiger to continue playing at the highest level, albeit with some limitations. The defender is coping well due to his determination to play and incredible physique.

Ancelotti must balance Rudiger’s game-time

However, Rudiger won’t be in a position to meet Real Madrid’s demanding schedule due to his rare condition.

The German international must be rested in between games in order for him to avoid putting too much pressure on his joints.

This could serve as a major blow for Real Madrid, who already have two of their three trusted centre-backs out with injuries.

If Rudiger, too, gets sidelined, Ancelotti may have no option to put his faith in Jesus Vallejo and Jacobo, neither of whom enjoys the trust of the Italian tactician.

Ancelotti does have the option of deploying Tchouameni at centre-back, but the coach will ideally hope to have the likes of Alaba and Militao return to action as soon as possible.