Real Madrid dealt hammer-blow as Vinicius Junior is ruled out with hamstring injury

Just as it looked as though Real Madrid were starting to get back on track, Carlo Ancelotti has been dealt another major obstacle to work around. Vinicius Junior will be out for the rest of 2024 in all likelihood.

Vinicius has been Los Blancos’ most effective and best player this season, continuing his good form with the opening goal on Sunday against Leganes. However Diario AS report that a thigh tear will keep him out of action for a month.

More to follow.