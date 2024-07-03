Real Madrid could receive up to €22m for 22-year-old, progressive buy-back clause included in deal

In the coming days, Real Madrid are expected to finalise the sale of Rafa Marin, who is set to join Serie A giants Napoli. The 22-year-old will depart Los Blancos on the back of an impressive loan spell at Alaves last season, and without having made a single appearance for Carlo Ancelotti’s first team.

Marca have revealed key details of the deal between Real Madrid and Napoli. The operation will cost an initial fee of €12m, but the Napoleans have been option to pay an extra €10m, which would take the total cost to €22m.

That extra €10m, if paid, would increase the buy-back clause in the agreement between Real Madrid and Napoli. Currently, the figures set are €25m (active for the 2026 summer transfer window and €35m (2027), but these would increase to €50m and €70m respectively if Napoli choose to pay the aforementioned €10m.

The fact that this extra clause exists speaks to how highly Marin is rated by Real Madrid and Napoli. It’s a deal that both clubs will be happy with, and Los Blancos can put the initial €12m towards their pursuit of Leny Yoro.