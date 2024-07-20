Real Madrid could look at Serie A for defensive reinforcement after Leny Yoro snub

According to journalist Mario Cortegana from The Athletic, Real Madrid had been looking into the Italian Serie A market as a potential source for defensive reinforcements, but no decisions have been made about whether to move forward with a signing.

Earlier in the transfer window, there was considerable activity and optimism within the club about bringing in Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old centre-back had made it clear from the beginning that he wanted to join Real Madrid.

His interest in the club was well-known, and he had communicated this to all involved parties, including other clubs that were interested in signing him.

Sources close to the negotiations indicated that Yoro’s decision largely depended on his desire to stay with Lille until the end of his contract in 2025, after which he would leave as a free agent.

However, Lille’s persistent efforts to force him to join Manchester United ultimately led Yoro to sign with the English club instead. This unexpected twist left Real Madrid empty-handed and dealt a significant blow to their transfer plans.

So what now for Real Madrid?

The situation has been further complicated by the departure of Nacho and Rafa Marin, which has left manager Carlo Ancelotti with limited defensive options.

Additionally, David Alaba is still recovering from an injury, leaving Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as the only natural centre-backs available for selection. Jesus Vallejo has a case to make, but his future is uncertain.

This has led to discussions about potentially utilising Aurelien Tchouameni as a defender in the upcoming season.

Despite these challenges, there is still hope within the club. The idea of exploring the Serie A market remains on the table, but it is not yet clear if Madrid will proceed with any new signings.

Senior figures at the club have suggested that there is also the possibility of not signing anyone, given the failure to secure Yoro.