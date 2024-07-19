Real Madrid coaching staff appreciate Chelsea star, player ready to wait for club

Almost three weeks into the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are yet to resolve the future of Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian international has appeared reluctant to sign a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu, as he is not happy with the role offered in the team.

Lunin was recently linked with a move to Chelsea, but it seems Real Madrid are yet to receive any offer from the Premier League giants.

On the flip side, Real Madrid are ready to re-sign Kepa if Lunin does leave the Bernabeu this summer. The Chelsea goalkeeper has received multiple offers, but he has rejected those advances in the hope of a return to the Bernabeu.

Kepa ready to wait for Real Madrid

A recent report from Fabrizio Romano suggests Kepa will continue to wait for Real Madrid as he looks to continue in the Spanish capital.

Will Kepa return to Real Madrid this summer? (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Kepa spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Real Madrid. He was initially signed as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, but later lost his place in the team to Lunin.

Despite his limited game time last season, Kepa did not make fuss over his role and was willing to accept the fact that Lunin was simply a better option for Real Madrid.

Moreover, the Spaniard was a popular presence in the dressing room, always imbuing optimism and professionalism.

That is why the Real Madrid management, including the coaching staff, appreciated Kepa’s presence and would like him to continue if Lunin leaves the club.

Kepa’s immediate plan is to wait for Real Madrid until they resolve Lunin’s future. The club, for their part, are ready to retain the Spaniard’s services.

However, Los Blancos‘ first order of business will be to seal the future of Lunin. The coming days, to that end, could prove to be crucial as Chelsea and other interested parties look to propose official bids.