Real Madrid-bound defender gives take on Arda Guler – Lamine Yamal comparisons

Real Madrid-bound defender Leny Yoro recently talked about how difficult it is to compare Arda Guler and Lamine Yamal and this is mainly because not many people have had the chance to see Guler’s abilities in action.

Guler had an unfortunate season in 2023/24, spending a lot of time recovering from injuries. He only managed to get back to full health in the latter half of the season.

Even then, he struggled to secure a spot in the starting lineup. This was primarily because the season was already at a critical stage, and Carlo Ancelotti relied on the players he trusted most.

In contrast, Yamal had a strong season playing under Xavi. He became a regular starter and managed to score seven goals, while Guler scored six.

The main difference between the two players was in their assists. Yamal was able to set up 10 goals for his teammates, whereas Guler did not have any assists.

When discussing these two players, Yoro highlighted the difficulty in making a fair comparison.

“Arda Guler or Lamine Yamal? I can’t really compare. We haven’t seen a lot of Arda Guler yet,” Yoro told Oh My Goal France.

“He came back, he played great matches and scored. Lamine is also a great player.”

What’s the latest with Yoro?

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Leny Yoro. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

It is important to remember that while Real Madrid have always been Yoro’s preferred team, he is open to considering other offers. However, Real Madrid seem to be in a favourable position to sign him.

Real Madrid has already agreed on personal terms with Yoro and the only thing that remains is for them to reach an agreement with Lille, his current club. If they can settle on the terms, Real Madrid will be in a strong position to secure Yoro’s signature.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Yoro and are waiting to see what Real Madrid decide. They want to know if Real Madrid will move forward with the deal and how much they are willing to spend.

There have been reports suggesting that Real Madrid might cap their spending at €40 million for Yoro. However, this amount could be even less.

On the other hand, Lille initially set their asking price at €60 million, despite Yoro’s contract ending next summer.