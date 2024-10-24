Real Madrid boss set to test 26-year-old defender at right-back in El Clasico

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly considering some tactical changes ahead of the upcoming El Clasico clash against Barcelona.

According to Edu Aguirre in El Chiringuito TV, the manager is thinking about starting Eder Militao at right-back. This adjustment could be part of a larger reshuffle, with potential changes in midfield as well.

The journalist further claims that Ancelotti might opt to feature players like Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham in the centre of the pitch.

More trouble

Injuries have hit Real Madrid hard in recent days, with some key players ruled out. Thibaut Courtois is currently sidelined due to an adductor muscle issue in his left leg. The club has confirmed that the goalkeeper will be out for two to three weeks.

In addition to this, Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury, and further tests are scheduled to determine the severity of his condition. These setbacks will certainly influence Ancelotti’s approach to the game.

Eder Militao might play as a right-back. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

However, there is some positive news for the team. Brahim Diaz, who had been recovering from a muscle injury, has been seen partially training with the rest of the squad.

It seems likely that he will be included in Ancelotti’s squad for the highly anticipated El Clasico. His return could provide some much-needed depth in attack for the manager.

Shuffling expected

As Real Madrid prepare to face Barcelona, it is possible that Ancelotti will switch to a 4-4-2 diamond. This system could see Aurelien Tchouameni slotting into a centre-back role, a move designed to strengthen the team’s defensive line.

The potential reason behind Militao’s deployment at right-back is to offer additional defensive cover against Barcelona’s dangerous winger, Raphinha. This would also allow Lucas Vazquez to be rested for the match.

With these adjustments, Ancelotti aims to strike the right balance between defensive stability and attacking threat as Real Madrid prepare for one of the most important games of the season.