Real Madrid believe they are favourite to sign German phenom in 2025 – report

Real Madrid believe they are favourite to sign German phenom in 2025 – report

Real Madrid are emerging as strong contenders in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s rising star, Florian Wirtz.

As reported by Christian Falk in Sport Bild, the Spanish giants see themselves as front-runners for the German international, who could be on the move in the summer of 2025.

Bayer Leverkusen, while keen on keeping Wirtz, are already preparing for the possibility of his departure by scouting potential replacements. The club has placed a hefty €150 million price tag on the talented midfielder.

There are other suitors as well

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have made no secret of their interest in bringing Wirtz to their squad.

They have expressed their intent to pursue him next summer. However, they face stiff competition from other top European clubs. Along with Bayern, teams like Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly in the mix to secure Wirtz’s signature.

Florian Wirtz is Real Madrid bound. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It is clear that any move Wirtz makes will depend heavily on his ambition to compete for the Champions League, as he aims to reach the pinnacle of European football.

Real Madrid are hopeful

Real Madrid, in particular, have kept a close eye on Wirtz for the past two years, viewing him as a key player for the future. This puts them in a strong position to win the race for his transfer.

If Leverkusen’s current manager, Xabi Alonso, were to join Real Madrid in the future, the chances of securing Wirtz could increase significantly.

Lastly, despite Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest, they appear reluctant to meet Leverkusen’s €150 million asking price.

The Bavarian club believes they could negotiate a lower fee, potentially around €100 million, but the challenge lies in convincing Wirtz to join them. At the moment, Wirtz seems focused on a move to Real Madrid, making the Spanish club his top choice.