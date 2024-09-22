Real Madrid attacking trident achieve feat in doubly quick time compared to iconic BBC trio

Real Madrid overcame a scare to defeat Espanyol 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and it was a significant match for the new attacking trio of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes – all three managed to find themselves on the scoresheet in a match for the first time since coming together in the summer.

Rodrygo netted Real Madrid’s second in the 75th minute, and he was quickly followed by Vinicius, who was exceptional during his cameo off the bench. Endrick Felipe’s late penalty won allowed Mbappe to also grab a goal, which was his sixth since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

As per Relevo, it only took eight matches for the trio to score in the same match. By comparison, the icon BBC trident of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo took 14 matches to do so.

It’s definitely not been a straightforward start to the season for Real Madrid, but signs are showing that things are getting better. Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his side continues to go from strength to strength, and they are more than capable of doing so.