Real Madrid appoint Florentino Perez as president until 2029

Florentino Perez will continue to be the president of Real Madrid until 2029.

The appointment arrived on Sunday following a statement from the club's Electoral Board. With no other candidate on the table, the 77-year-old will retain his position.

However, additional reports in Spain suggest Perez will soon begin "mentoring a successor" as he moves closer to retirement.

For now, Los Blancos will have another four years with the man who built the Galacticos policy and brought some of the biggest stars to the club during his tenure.

