Real Madrid 25-year-old all-rounder hoping to gain more prominence in 2025

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival left Real Madrid’s attack in scathing competition for the Frenchman, alongside Vinicius Jr, who commanded a regular starting spot regardless of the occasion.

Despite the pressure on his shoulders and the narrative against him, Rodrygo Goes soon proved that he too could be effective alongside the star duo and thus etched his name as the third most effective attacker.

The trio, however, have not managed to rack up regular minutes together owing to regular injuries and that has opened the door for a certain Brahim Diaz.

Looking for a big 2025

The Moroccan international started the season as one of the manager’s best-placed backup forwards and has lived up to the promise in his recent chances.

As relayed by Mundo Deportivo in a recent update, Carlo Ancelotti considers Diaz to be his trump card in attack to fill in whenever needed – an ‘all-rounder’ of sorts.

Ancelotti’s all-rounder. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

What’s more is that Diaz, after his sensational run in recent weeks, is aiming for a massive 2025 and hopes to maintain the prominence he was gifted towards the end of the ongoing year.

The versatile star started for Los Blancos against Getafe and Girona before dropping a stunning 84-minute display against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

He then played just over an hour against Rayo Vallecano and recently scored Real Madrid’s fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Sevilla.

in his 13 La Liga appearances so far this season, Diaz has racked up two goals and two assists and has been electric in the attack. Injuries have held him back slightly, and the player will hope 2025 has better things in store for him.

Brahim, who was courting interest from PSG in the last summer, is seen as an indispensable figure in his role of the ‘twelfth player’ of the team. And he hopes to gain more prominence come 2025.