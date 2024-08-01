Real Madrid 19-year-old sensation’s evolution has pleased the club – report

Arda Guler’s first season with Real Madrid did not go as planned due to injuries and limited playing time.

However, this lack of opportunity was not a reflection of his skill or performance level. Instead, it was largely because he was struggling to regain full fitness during a critical period for the team.

As Real Madrid faced a series of important matches in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti, the team’s manager, had to be patient and wait for Guler to be fully ready before he could use him in the squad.

This meant that while Guler was recovering, he was not able to contribute to the team as much as everyone would have liked.

Guler is improving

However, With the new season approaching, Guler has shown significant improvement. During the pre-season tour in the United States, particularly in the first friendly against AC Milan, his progress was evident.

His physical development is notable; he has become stronger and more resilient on the field.

Arda Guler was quite impressive against AC Milan. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

He has also improved his defensive abilities, making him more effective at shielding the ball and contributing to the team’s defensive efforts and these changes have not gone unnoticed.

According to MARCA, Guler’s body has now adapted to the demands of top football, as demonstrated in his performance against Milan.

A perfect partner for Vazquez

Interestingly, Guler was active in both defence and attack, frequently assisting Lucas Vazquez in defensive situations and showcasing his ability to link up with his teammates during offensive plays.

After the game against Milan, Ancelotti expressed his admiration for Guler’s progress. He highlighted that the upcoming 2024/25 season would be a crucial one for the Turkish international.

Playing as a winger at Real Madrid involves various responsibilities, and Guler has clearly grasped these. His commitment to improving and his constant involvement in attacking plays were evident, marking a promising start to the summer preparations.