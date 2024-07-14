Real Betis attacker prioritises move to Celta Vigo after positive discussions with Iago Aspas

Following the departure of Jorgen Strand Larsen to Wolves, Celta Vigo are on the lookout for a new striker. As things stand, their primary target is Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias, whom appears to have no future at the Benito Villamarin.

Iglesias has started pre-season at Betis following the end of his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, but he’s not expected to remain at the club until the conclusion of the summer transfer window. Celta want him, while he has also been linked with Rayo Vallecano and Stuttgart.

Relevo say that Iglesias would prefer to join Celta, having been convinced of the move to Iago Aspas. The 36-year-old captain has sold his fellow attacker on the switch, reassuring him that he would be greatly welcomed by the club’s supporters.

It now remains to be seen whether Celta can reach an agreement with Betis. At this stage, a loan deal is the most likely operation to take place.