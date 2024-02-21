Get Ready to See Double—No, Quadruple—Robert Downey Jr. in 'The Sympathizer'

HBO

As awards-season voters continue to shower Robert Downey Jr. with trophies for his performance in Oppenheimer, the former Iron Man actor is already teeing up another post-MCU role. Actually, we should say roles—plural. In HBO's upcoming thriller, The Sympathizer, Downey Jr. will have "several antagonist supporting roles," according to the network. A new trailer flashes some of those wacky parts, showing four Downey Jr. characters back-to-back—each more outlandish-looking than the last.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer follows a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy (Hoa Xuande). After spying for the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War, he flees his country and moves to a community of South Vietnamese refugees in Los Angeles. There, he finds out that his days of spying are far from over. The upcoming series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) and executive-produced by Don McKellar (The Drowsy Chaperone). Did we mention The Sympathizer also stars the great Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)?

Though the satirical story of dueling allegiances will make for a hell of a series, audiences will surely love Downey Jr.'s mix of supporting roles. For any Downey Jr. heads, the glimpses of his characters give off the wackiness of Wayne Gale from Natural Born Killers. "I was astounded by how quickly [Downey Jr.] was able to come up with a very different performance—he’d do a different improv for each and every take," Park told Vanity Fair. "Even when I had a good-enough take, I had to fall back and suppress myself from asking for more. It was unbelievable to see."

Even if the actor doesn't take home the Oscar next month, we'll be right back in our seats to enjoy the man's talents when The Sympathizer hits HBO and Max on April 14, 2024.

