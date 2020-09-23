Ready for Prime Time? Deion Sanders arrives at Jackson State with a cautionary tale

If there’s one thing no one can ever doubt about Deion Sanders, it’s his passion for mentorship. Sanders is constantly lending a listening ear, providing motivational advice and pushing kids to thrive and succeed. He’s relentlessly sponsoring, teaching and promoting youth, something that traces back so long ago that he helped Dez Bryant when he was at Oklahoma State.

And it’s the hope of FCS Jackson State University, which hired Sanders as head coach this week, that his affinity for helping youngsters leads to a boom for the proud program. Jackson State plays in the SWAC, boasts Walter Payton as its most distinguished athletic alum and has catapulted in the past week from a football afterthought to the conversational forefront. We’ll see if that ends up being a good thing.

Sanders arrived at his Jackson State news conference as you’d expect, a parade of sirens, the band playing at full pitch and a sponsored Cadillac with Coach Prime in the back. “God called me to Jackson State,” Sanders said.

The arrival of Sanders, who was a high school offensive coordinator for his son’s team this season, also comes with a cautionary tale. The last time Sanders lent his name to a high-profile venture tied to a school it ended in infamy.

Sanders co-founded Prime Prep back in 2012. And it closed in the middle of the school year in January of 2015 amid a hailstorm of controversy, lawsuits and mockery from the educational space.

It’s difficult to overstate what a complete, unmitigated and over-litigated mess Prime Prep became. It left behind a trail of angry parents, unpaid bills, countless lawsuits, broken promises and the rare educational hat trick of local, state and federal investigations. While Sanders wasn’t the superintendent or principal, he lent his name and star power, which led to a level of scrutiny the school couldn’t uphold.

View photos Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between San Francisco and Kansas City on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) More

It’s unfair to say Sanders’ stint coaching at Jackson State will be a mess because of what unfolded at Prime Prep. But it’s also fair to say that Jackson State better not take for granted that Sanders will have all the details covered.

“I would be less worried for them because he’s in the business that he knows best as a football coach,” said Michael Soto, associate vice president for academic affairs and professor of English at Trinity University in San Antonio. “I just hope that they are prepared to support him with the day-to-day operations of a football program off the field.”

Soto saw first-hand the unusual excitement that can occur when Sanders lends his celebrity to a cause. He was on the Texas State Board of Education when Prime Prep applied for a charter in September of 2011. He was one of the few dissenters who voted against it when the charter passed. He recalled in a phone interview with Yahoo Sports on Tuesday the board members asking Sanders for his autograph and pictures at the hearing.

The only positive thing that unfolded after their approval, in retrospect, was the fodder Prime Prep gave local investigative journalists. Sanders was fired and rehired twice from the school, reportedly cited for misdemeanor assault and treated reporters looking into the school as if they were invisible.

It had all the ingredients – a high-profile co-founder, a complete lack of competent infrastructure and enough lawsuits to make Judge Judy blush. (A thorough accounting is here from the Dallas Morning News, and be prepared to clear out some time.)

When it came to Prime Prep, Sanders was high on publicity and low on accountability. A general theme of disrespect for protocol and authority emerged, including being dismissive of accurate accountings of Prime Prep’s demise. "That's the dumbest thing I've heard all year," he texted the Dallas Morning News at one point.

