RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid – LIVE!
Real Madrid return to Champions League action this evening away at RB Leipzig. It has been a competition Los Blancos have dominated for much of the last decade but they were beaten with relative ease by Manchester City last year, surely damaging the pride of a club who boast a romantic relationship with Europe’s elite tournament.
In Carlo Ancelotti, they boast one of the most celebrated managers in Champions League history, a coach capable of anything in this competition. Still, they will be without Jude Bellingham for tonight’s game. The England international will be a major miss having starred since his move from Borussia Dortmund.
Leipzig, meanwhile, have been impressive at home in Europe but cannot seem to keep a clean sheet. Defensive questions linger about Marco Rose’s side but they are certainly dangerous going forward and can cause problems. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Confirmed Real Madrid lineup
Confirmed RB Leipzig lineup
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
17 mins: Valverde just misses Mendy’s cross before the ball finds its way back to Kroos, who shoots straights at the keeper.
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie
16 mins: Henrichs shoots straight at Lunin from just outside the box.
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
12 mins: Leipzig just knocking the ball around nicely here, with Madrid looking a bit sloppy.
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
09 mins: Decent header from Tchouameni is cleared off the line before Sesko shoots straight at Lunin.
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
07 mins: First chance for Real Madrid as Rodrygo sees his shot blocked.
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
06 mins: A really confident start from Leipzig, with Sesko going close again.
Madrid yet to get going at all.
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
02 mins: GOAL RULED OUT!
Sesko nods in after a shot from Schlager but he’s flagged offside!
RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid
20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
02 mins: The hosts looking to press Madrid high up the pitch.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: KICK-OFF!
20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Tchouameni latest
19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
Fascinating to see Tchouameni at centre-back again!
Another Ancelotti masterclass?
Confirmed RB Leipzig lineup
18:54 , Jonathan Gorrie
RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Klostermann, Raum; Schlager, Henrichs, Olmo; Openda, Sesko, Simmons
Subs: Blaswich, Zingerle - Lenz, Elmas, Bitshiabu, Haidara, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Poulsen, Lukeba, Jatta, Kampl
Confirmed Real Madrid lineup
18:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga; Rodyrgo, Brahim, Vinicius Jr
Subs: Kepa, Fran, Modric, Joselu, Vasquez, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Guler, Martin, Paz, Carrillo, Ramon
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Head to head (h2h) history and results
17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
RB Leipzig wins: 1
Draws: 0
Real Madrid wins: 1
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Score prediction today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
It would be a surprise not to see Madrid pick up a victory, albeit being without Bellingham is a blow.
Real Madrid to win 2-1.
Real Madrid team news vs RB Leipzig today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
For Madrid, Bellingham is expected to miss around two weeks of action with a sprain in his ankle. Brahim Diaz should take his spot in behind the strikers.
Defenders Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger is also missing, although Nacho Fernandez will return to partner right-back Dani Carvajal in central defence.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid team news
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Amadou Haidara is the only doubt for the hosts as the result of a knee injury.
Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs are both one booking away from a suspension, although Willi Orban has returned to action after missing the group stage.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Welcome
17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of RB Leipzig’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid tonight.
Kick-off from the Red Bull Arena is at 8pm GMT.