RB Leipzig interested in signing Rayan Cherki from Lyon

According to Philipp Hinze, RB Leipzig have entered the race to sign Rayan Cherki (20) from Lyon this summer. The Bundesliga club are the latest of a number of clubs to express an interest in signing the OL attacking midfielder.

The Red Bull club have opened talks with Cherki over the potentiality of moving to Eastern Germany. Leipzig view the 20-year-old as an ideal replacement for Spanish international Dani Olmo who is currently in negotiations to join Barcelona. Les Gones are set to command a fee between €15m and €20m for their academy graduate.

Dortmund move off

Earlier in the transfer window, all signs pointed towards Cherki playing in the Bundesliga next season but not for Leipzig. Dortmund looked set to complete a deal to sign the France U21 international and beat PSG to his signature. However, Nuri Sahin was not convinced by him and the deal has since collapsed, according to Sky Germany.

GFFN | Liam Wraith