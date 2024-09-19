📸 Raya pulls off outrageous double penalty save to deny Atalanta 🧤

Take a bow, David Raya!

Arsenal were fairly flat-footed in the first half of their Champions League opener at Atalanta, but their goalkeeper pulled off some dramatics early in the second half.

A challenge by Thomas Partey awarded the hosts a penalty, and after a long VAR check, Mateo Retegui stepped up to the spot.

But Raya dove the correct way and prevented the ball from finding the bottom left corner before quickly jumping back up on his feet and denying the follow-up header at the other end of the goal.

David Raya's double save to keep it 0-0 for Arsenal vs. Atalanta 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xkKSoRZhCr — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 19, 2024

It’s starting to become a pattern for the Gunners’ shot-stopper as well.

4/8 – Including shootouts, David Raya has saved four of his last eight penalties faced for Arsenal in all competitions. Wall. pic.twitter.com/oWkY5FnUNc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2024

What a massive moment that could be!