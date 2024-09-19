Advertisement

📸 Raya pulls off outrageous double penalty save to deny Atalanta 🧤

Take a bow, David Raya!

Arsenal were fairly flat-footed in the first half of their Champions League opener at Atalanta, but their goalkeeper pulled off some dramatics early in the second half.

A challenge by Thomas Partey awarded the hosts a penalty, and after a long VAR check, Mateo Retegui stepped up to the spot.

But Raya dove the correct way and prevented the ball from finding the bottom left corner before quickly jumping back up on his feet and denying the follow-up header at the other end of the goal.

It’s starting to become a pattern for the Gunners’ shot-stopper as well.

 

What a massive moment that could be!