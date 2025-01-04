Ray Parlour can’t believe how Leeds hero is being treated

Leeds United had to make some tough decisions in the summer transfer window last year.

After failing to win promotion to the Premier League, clubs from the top flight of English football came after their players and Leeds had no option but to sell them.

Among the players that Daniel Farke’s side sold in the summer, the biggest departure was of their best player Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman attracted interest from a number of Premier League teams but West Ham United ultimately managed to win the race to sign him.

The Hammers paid £25 million to sign the 23-year-old attacker but his move has not worked out for the Premier League side or for the player.

Julen Lopetegui has only started him in six Premier League games this season and football pundit Ray Parlour has spoken of his surprise at the treatment of Summerville at West Ham.

While talking about the West Ham star on TalkSport (2:53:30), Alan Brazil and Parlour both praised the player.

Brazil: “He’s one of them who gets you on the edge of your seat!”

“He takes people on, his work-rate is very good – I’m surprised he doesn’t start more!” stated Parlour.

Former Leeds star Summerville deserves more opportunities at West Ham

Some of the decisions made by Lopetegui this season have been highly surprising and that is why the Hammers are struggling to perform this season.

After a heavy summer spending spree last year, they were expected to shine this season but it has been the completely opposite for them.

Summerville is a player who can be equally good as a goal scorer as he can be as a goal creator.

He should be one of the first names on the team sheet at West Ham and considering how the players ahead of him in the pecking order have played this season, it should be a no-brainer to use him more moving forward.