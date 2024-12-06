Ray Parlour says Arsenal have ‘got to be on their toes’ against Fulham

Arsenal face Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage and Ray Parlour, speaking with Hayters on behalf of NetBet Sports Betting, believes that Arsenal must be wary of the threat that Fulham pose.

Fulham are having a brilliant season and are currently sixth in the league, ahead of both Tottenham and Manchester United.

And Arsenal will be prepared, not least because of the fact that they dropped five points against the Cottagers last season.

Parlour said: “They’ve got to be on their toes, Arsenal, against Fulham because they’re a decent side. They go through the lines. I think he’s done a really good job, Marco Silva.

“They had that little bit of a blip against Wolves when they lost 4-1, didn’t see that coming. But they got back to winning ways and a good point against Spurs. I thought it would be a tricky game for Spurs, but I did fancy Spurs to get all three points there, to be honest.”

Fulham may also be boosted because of all the ex-Arsenal players they have. The Cottagers have four ex-Arsenal players in Bernd Leno, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi and Reiss Nelson, all of whom will be desperate to prove a point.

Parlour touched on that point: “I’m sure Nelson and Smith Rowe will be right up for the game. Look, they know they’ve got a lot of friends in that camp as well. They had a lot of mates at Arsenal, people like Saka they grew up with, and they come through the ranks with.

“But they still want to go and prove you wrong, they want to have a good season. Fulham are in a decent position at the moment in the league. They want to try and get top eight maybe, which will be a fantastic season for them.”