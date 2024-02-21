Ray Lewington leaves Crystal Palace after Oliver Glasner succeeds Roy Hodgson

Ray Lewington has stepped down from his role as Crystal Palace’s first-team coach.

It is understood that new manager Oliver Glasner was not going to retain Lewington as part of his backroom staff at Selhurst Park, despite including current assistant manager Paddy McCarthy in the new set-up.

McCarthy and Lewington co-managed Palace in Monday night’s 1-1 draw at Everton.

Lewington’s departure comes just days after his long-time friend and colleague, Roy Hodgson, stepped down as Palace manager.

Lewington, 67, is not expected to seek future work, with his exit likely bringing to an end a 38-year career as a manager, assistant manager and first-team coach.

Departure: Ray Lewington was Roy Hodgson’s right-hand man at Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

His first job in management was a four-year stint as Fulham boss, and after joining Palace as a coach in 1994 he became caretaker manager four years later.

The 67-year-old returned as assistant to Hodgson between 2017 and 2021, and again when Hodgson returned to the dugout as Palace head coach in March last year.

Lewington had originally hoped to spend this campaign watching his son, Dean, playing in his last season for MK Dons before retirement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I am very grateful to all the staff and players I have worked with over several seasons”, Lewington said.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time here and I wish the club the very best of luck for the rest of this season, and beyond.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Ray holds a prominent place in the heart of every Crystal Palace supporter, and I would like to thank him for his tremendous service.

“As well as his superb coaching, we will all miss Ray’s infectious positivity, patience and enthusiasm — all of which he displayed every matchday from the sidelines!

“We would like to wish Ray all the very best for the future — he knows that he will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.”