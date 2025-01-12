Ray Davis injury: Updates for Bills RB after head injury vs. Broncos

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis needed immediate medical attention when he took a hit to the head in Sunday's wild card game.

Davis was running a wheel route to the right side on a second-and-13 play when quarterback Josh Allen's pass sailed past the running back's outstretched arms. The rookie was left in a vulnerable position during the play, and Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones made hard contact with Davis's helmet after lowering his shoulder as the pass fell incomplete.

Referees flagged Jones for a 15-yard, unnecessary roughness penalty for his hit to the helmet of a defenseless receiver.

The rookie running back was able to walk off of the field and back to the locker room after an initial evaluation on the field. The Bills say he is being evaluated for a head injury, and his status is unclear for the remainder of the game.

The Bills lead the Broncos, 21-7, in the third quarter of the final AFC wild card game.

This story will be updated with new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ray Davis injury update: Bills RB in locker room after hit to the head