Raviv, Quinnipiac Bobcats square off against the Rider Broncs

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-2, 7-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-14, 1-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Quinnipiac in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Broncs are 2-6 in home games.

The Bobcats are 7-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks ninth in the MAAC with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Anna Foley averaging 5.4.

Rider's average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. Camryn Collins is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games.

Gal Raviv is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press