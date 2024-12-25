Ravens vs. Texans score, live updates: Baltimore heads to Houston with an eye on a division title on Christmas

Netflix's first NFL Christmas Day rolls on with two AFC playoff clubs squaring off as the season nears its end

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are both headed to the playoffs this season, and while the Texans know they'll be hosting a game in the first round, the Ravens still may wind up as a wild-card team once January rolls around. That's part of the intrigue of this Christmas Day matchup that could be a dress rehearsal for a game between these two teams at NRG Stadium again next month. They are currently seeded Nos. 4 and 5 on the AFC bracket, so if the season ended today, this would be a wild-card weekend matchup.

Lamar Jackson's passing numbers are better than they've ever been, and he's closing in on an extremely rare season of 40 or more touchdown passes with fewer than 10 interceptions. It's been done only four times by two players: Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2016, 2020), and three of those seasons were rewarded with an MVP award. C.J. Stroud, meanwhile, hasn't reached the statistical heights of his rookie year, but Joe Mixon's year — already over 1,000 scrimmage yards despite playing just 12 games — has helped the Texans to a second straight division title.

How to watch Ravens vs. Texans Netflix NFL Christmas Day Special