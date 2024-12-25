Advertisement
Ravens vs. Texans score, live updates: Baltimore heads to Houston with an eye on a division title on Christmas

Netflix's first NFL Christmas Day rolls on with two AFC playoff clubs squaring off as the season nears its end

yahoo sports staff

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are both headed to the playoffs this season, and while the Texans know they'll be hosting a game in the first round, the Ravens still may wind up as a wild-card team once January rolls around. That's part of the intrigue of this Christmas Day matchup that could be a dress rehearsal for a game between these two teams at NRG Stadium again next month. They are currently seeded Nos. 4 and 5 on the AFC bracket, so if the season ended today, this would be a wild-card weekend matchup.

Lamar Jackson's passing numbers are better than they've ever been, and he's closing in on an extremely rare season of 40 or more touchdown passes with fewer than 10 interceptions. It's been done only four times by two players: Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2016, 2020), and three of those seasons were rewarded with an MVP award. C.J. Stroud, meanwhile, hasn't reached the statistical heights of his rookie year, but Joe Mixon's year — already over 1,000 scrimmage yards despite playing just 12 games — has helped the Texans to a second straight division title.

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

  • Location: NRG Stadium | Houston

  • Streaming: Netflix

  • Ryan Young

    End of 1: Ravens 10, Texans 0

    It’s all Ravens so far today in Houston. Derrick Henry is already up to 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries after the first quarter, and they’re threatening to score again here early in the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    C.J. Stroud just threw three incomplete passes, including a very bad miss to Dalton Schultz, and the Texans are punting again. Baltimore will take over again late in the first quarter, and it'll get a boost after a penalty on the kick.

  • Jason Owens

    Justin Tucker FG extends Baltimore lead

    There was no doubt about this one. Justin Tucker's had his struggles this season. But he just piped a 52-yard field goal down the middle to extend Baltimore's lead to 10-0.

  • Jason Owens

    Sack of Stroud ends Houston drive

    Houston got into Baltimore territory on its first possession. But Kyle Van Noy put a swift end to the drive. The Ravens linebacker sacked C.J. Stroud on third-and-4 from the Baltimore 48 for an 11-yard loss to end the Texans possession.

    Van Noy's sack increases his career high total to 11.5. The Ravens take over possession holding a 7-0 lead with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    Touchdown, Ravens

    Derrick Henry caps the Ravens' opening drive with a touchdown, and they've got a 7-0 lead right away.

  • Ryan Young

    Lamar Jackson has the Ravens rolling early in their first drive. They're down on the edge of field goal range now.

  • Ryan Young

    The Texans have kicked off, and we're officially underway at NRG Stadium. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will get us started here shortly.

  • Ryan Young

    Pregame fireworks in Houston

    The Texans and Ravens got into it during pregame warmups over ... an errant punt.

  • Ryan Young

    With the Chiefs-Steelers game now wrapped up, it's almost time for the "Beyonce Bowl" at NRG Stadium.

  • Ryan Young

