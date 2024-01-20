Ravens vs. Texans live updates: What to know for today’s NFL divisional playoff matchup

After a bye last weekend, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium.

Led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans pummeled the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round, with Stroud becoming the youngest QB to ever win an NFL playoff game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, expected to win his second career MVP award, is 1-3 in four career playoff games, throwing three touchdowns with five interceptions.

The winner of the Ravens-Texans game advances to face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship next weekend.

Ravens vs. Texans how to watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The game is also available to stream on fuboTV.

Ravens vs. Texans predictions

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 30, Texans 20

Chris Bumbaca: Ravens 30, Texans 17

Nate Davi s: Ravens 28, Texans 20

Safid Deen : Ravens 28, Texans 24

Tyler Dragon : Ravens 27, Texans 20

Victoria Hernandez : Ravens 30, Texans 23

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz : Ravens 28, Texans 20

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 28, Texans 21

Ravens vs. Texans weather

The Baltimore weather forecast calls for temperatures in the low-mid 20s with winds around 20 mph around kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET. The region was hit with snow throughout the week.

