Ravens vs. Cowboys game today: Start time, channel, TV schedule in NFL Week 3

It's Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, with all 32 teams in action, and Sunday afternoon's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys might be the most intriguing ahead of kickoff. It's perhaps the only one on the schedule pitting two contenders from the preseason dealt humbling setbacks in the opening two weeks.

The Ravens are off to a startling 0-2 start after close losses to the Chiefs and Raiders, the latter of which featured a blown 10-point, fourth-quarter lead. The offense featuring Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers could be more consistent, the defense hasn't been as good as expected, and the turnovers and penalties through two games aren't helping coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has games against Buffalo and at Cincinnati looming after this trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the playoff odds get long for 0-3 teams.

The Cowboys were handed a shocking 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium in Week 2. The Dallas defense got torched by Derek Carr and Jackson's running ability looms large this week. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has intimated in the lead up to Sunday that he could be the spy shadowing Jackson at times. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions against the Saints a week after saying Dallas "left a lot of meat on the bone" in its Week 1 win at Cleveland.

Before last year's wild card loss to the Green Bay Packers and last week's debacle of a home opener against the Saints, the Cowboys had won 16-straight home games. Whoever loses this Week 3 matchup will be facing some early-season questions about the direction of their 2024 season.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Week 3 NFL game:

When is kickoff time for Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Week 3 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ravens vs. Cowboys: TV, time, streaming for Week 3 game

The Week 3 game between the Ravens and Cowboys will be broadcast on FOX. You can also stream the game on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or through Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, September 22

Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

Location : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV : FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com, Fubo

