Ravens vs. Bills score, live updates: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson go head-to-head as Baltimore visits Buffalo in divisional round

2 leading candidates for NFL MVP are trying to lead their teams to AFC championship game

The NFL schedulers have really outdone themselves this time, teeing up what could be a legendary matchup between two of the league's best quarterbacks. Whoever wins Sunday night — Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills or Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens — will move on to next weekend's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It would give the winning superstar QB a shot at a first Super Bowl.

The tale of the tape for these two this season is sensational:

Allen's Bills finished the regular season 13-4, while Jackson's Ravens went 12-5, with Baltimore cruising to a 35-10 win over Buffalo in Week 4. Derrick Henry was the star of the show that night in Baltimore, rushing for 199 yards and two scores.

Possible snow showers with temperatures in the upper teens are in the forecast for Sunday evening's matchup.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bills: AFC divisional playoff

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo