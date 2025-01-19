Advertisement
Ravens vs. Bills score, live updates: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson go head-to-head as Baltimore visits Buffalo in divisional round

2 leading candidates for NFL MVP are trying to lead their teams to AFC championship game

yahoo sports staff

The NFL schedulers have really outdone themselves this time, teeing up what could be a legendary matchup between two of the league's best quarterbacks. Whoever wins Sunday night — Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills or Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens — will move on to next weekend's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It would give the winning superstar QB a shot at a first Super Bowl.

The tale of the tape for these two this season is sensational:

Allen's Bills finished the regular season 13-4, while Jackson's Ravens went 12-5, with Baltimore cruising to a 35-10 win over Buffalo in Week 4. Derrick Henry was the star of the show that night in Baltimore, rushing for 199 yards and two scores.

Possible snow showers with temperatures in the upper teens are in the forecast for Sunday evening's matchup.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    In Philadelphia, the Eagles advanced to the NFC title game with a snowy win over the Rams

    Philadelphia needed a late 4th down stop to secure the win, but Saquon Barkley's 205 rushing yards — and two MORE 60+ yard touchdown runs against the Rams — were the difference in the snow. The Eagles will now host the Commanders in the NFC Championship game next Sunday afternoon.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lamar Jackson is ready to rock in Buffalo

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Snow is already falling at Highmark Stadium

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Snow is possible in the forecast for the 7pm and 8pm ET hours in Orchard Park

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills reciever Mack Hollins arriving for the game

    It is 19 degrees in Buffalo right now. Mack Hollins DOES NOT CARE.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills inactives for divisional round vs. Ravens

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ravens inactives for divisional round vs. Bills