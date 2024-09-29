Ravens vs. Bills: Predictions, how to watch Week 4 'Sunday Night Football' matchup

A potential AFC championship game preview comes your way on Sunday night.

The Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" matchup pits the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are penning interesting starts to their 2024 seasons, as well.

Josh Allen looks about as good as Josh Allen has ever looked in the NFL: The Bills passer is leading the MVP charge on the back of a 75% completion rate, seven passing touchdowns and 133.7 passing rating this season.

It hasn't been the same offensive success for the Ravens just yet. Lamar Jackson has three touchdown passes through his first three games to pair with a sole rushing touchdown. The Ravens sit 1-2 on the season and escaped Dallas with a win in Week 3, a potential course correction after their 0-2 start.

A battle of superstar QBs takes the stage in Week 4. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" matchup below.

What time is Bills at Ravens?

Bills at Ravens will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bills

TV channel: NBC

The game will air on NBC and Peacock. The game is also available to stream on Fubo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be on the call, with Melissa Stark adding reports from the field for NBC.

Ravens vs. Bills predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Bills-Ravens "SNF" matchup will shake out.

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Ravens 21

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 26, Bills 22

Richard Morin: Bills 22, Ravens 18

Jordan Mendoza: Ravens 29, Bills 28

