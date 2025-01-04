Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens are very close to winning the AFC North for yet another season.

The team beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 on Saturday afternoon would set up Baltimore to host an AFC playoff game in the wild-card round with a division win, per USA TODAY.

However, Baltimore can still win the division if the Pittsburgh Steelers fall to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday evening. Topping Cleveland is the easier path, but Pittsburgh losing against Cincinnati can punch the ticket on its own.

The Super Bowl will go through Kansas City this year, but having at least one playoff game would be a huge boost for a Ravens team looking to make waves in the postseason.

With Saturday's game being at home against a struggling Browns team, the Ravens have an excellent chance to lock in the AFC North for the 2024-25 season.

More NFL!

NFL spread picks, Week 18: Navigating resting starters and playoff scenarios

2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick scenarios: How the Browns, Patriots, Titans or Giants can clinch in Week 18

NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18: Which teams could clinch postseason spots?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Ravens playoff scenario: How Baltimore can clinch the AFC North