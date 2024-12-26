Ravens now in the AFC North driver's seat after 3 convincing wins in 11-day stretch

Now Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens can rest a bit.

They've certainly earned it.

Baltimore's 31-2 rout of Houston on Wednesday capped a sweep of a grueling stretch of three games in 11 days. Baltimore looked like a Super Bowl contender while handling the Giants, Steelers and Texans. A win next week would give the Ravens the AFC North title — and a third MVP award for Jackson seems to be very much in play.

“These guys took these three games in 11 days and smashed it, obliterated it, tore it up and made into a bunch of smithereens laying around everywhere,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m proud of the guys (and) how they did it. They did a great job.”

Jackson’s passer rating is up to 121.6 on the season. The NFL record is 122.5 by Aaron Rodgers in 2011. Derrick Henry has 1,783 yards rushing, the second most of his career.

Justin Tucker, who has struggled to an alarming degree this season, made a 52-yard field goal that went right down the middle in the first quarter Wednesday.

A win next week would be Baltimore's 12th of the season — only one behind the number that gave the Ravens the league's best regular-season record in 2023. They won't be the top seed this season, but a victory over Cleveland in Week 18 would mean a division title. Baltimore can also win the division if Pittsburgh loses to Cincinnati.

“I believe how our season has gone — the regular season — it just explains how the NFL is. It really doesn’t matter how you start off. It’s about how you finish," Jackson said. "And I believe we’re finishing pretty well right now.”

The Ravens lost their first two games of the season, but their open date came right before this tough 11-day stretch, which may have helped. Now they get some extra time to prepare for Cleveland.

What's working

The Ravens outrushed Houston 251-58, with Jackson scoring on a 48-yard run and Henry racing through big holes from the outset.

Jackson passed Michael Vick to take over first place on the NFL's career list for yards rushing by a quarterback.

The MVP odds at BetMGM on Thursday showed Buffalo’s Josh Allen (-250) as the favorite, but Jackson (+160) was by no means a long shot.

“I’ve seen a lot of great plays from Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “I told him I was proud of him. I’m not just proud of him just because he makes great plays. I’m proud of him for all the things that go into making great plays and also for all the things he’s overcome along the way.”

What needs work

The Ravens have cycled through punt returners of late, and newcomer Steven Sims did not have much success in that area Wednesday. He was tackled at his 6-yard line on one return, and when a penalty made Houston do that punt over, the ball bounced inside the 10 and was downed at the 4, leading to a safety and the Texans' only points of the game.

Stock up

The Baltimore defense, such a liability at times earlier this season, held Houston without a point offensively. C.J. Stroud was sacked five times and threw an interception, and Joe Mixon rushed for only 26 yards.

“I’d say we’ve come full circle,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “It’s always good when you can have their offense not score. You’ve got to say you played pretty well. This is a testament to it all kind of coming together. I felt the coaching was there, and I just felt as players, ‘What is the formula to continue to get high percentages of 11 guys doing 11 guys’ jobs?’”

Stock down

Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali managed only 17 yards on 12 carries. Justice Hill's absence following a concussion left Baltimore without an effective change-of-pace back to pair with Henry.

Injuries

Ali injured his hip in the third quarter and didn’t return, another blow to Baltimore's running back depth.

Key numbers

After a 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Ravens now have 10 TD drives of 90-plus yards this season. That's the most in the NFL since at least 2000.

Up next

The Ravens face a Cleveland team that has only three wins entering Week 17 — although one of those victories was against Baltimore. The Ravens allowed 401 yards in a 29-24 loss at Cleveland in late October.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Noah Trister, The Associated Press