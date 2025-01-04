Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy has fitting celebration after sack cashes $250K contract incentive

Kyle Van Noy has looked like a new player with the Ravens, (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kyle Van Noy knew exactly what a sack was worth on Saturday.

By taking down Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker upped his sack total to 12.5 on the season, which triggered his $250,000, 12-sack contract incentive.

Judging from his celebration, we're going to say he was very aware of his newfound cash.

We could also probably discern his intentions from his excellent pregame tweet:

💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 lets get it!!! pic.twitter.com/Yme3BYGe8A — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 4, 2025

Van Noy has been a major success story for the Ravens this season, even moreso than last year. In his 11th NFL season, the 33-year-old has posted a career high in sacks, as well as in tackles for loss (13). He has been a major part of the Ravens' defense, both before and after the unit's midseason turnaround.

The Ravens first brought in Van Noy during the 2023 season, signing him to their practice squad in September and benefiting from an out-of-nowhere nine-sack season. Van Noy was a solid and versatile edge defender throughout his career with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with the latter, but he was never more productive than he was in Baltimore.

So Van Noy is exactly the kind of player who can appreciate what a sack worth $250,000 means.