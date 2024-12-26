USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on top speed during touchdown run vs. Texans: 'I was jogging'

When most NFL teams get their scouting report on the Baltimore Ravens offense, one area of concern is quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to run when his number is called or when a play breaks down.

During Wednesday's Christmas day game against the Houston Texans, he made those scouting reports and Houston defenders look silly after rushing for 87 yards in a dominant 31-2 victory. He also broke the NFL career rushing mark by a quarterback, passing Michael Vick.

During his 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Jackson faked a handoff to Derrick Henry, took off around the right side and coasted into the end zone untouched for his fourth rushing score of the season.

LAMAR JACKSON 48 YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2024

Jackson was clocked at a maximum speed of 21.25 mph during the touchdown run, the highest of his career as a runner.

When Jackson was told of that speed after the game, he was in disbelief.

"For real?" he replied. "I was jogging."

