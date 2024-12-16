Rasmus Hojlund fires Kyle Walker dig after Manchester derby flashpoint: 'The Oscar goes to'

Rasmus Hojlund appeared to mock Kyle Walker on social media following Manchester United’s dramatic derby win over rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Late goals from captain Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo cancelled out Josko Gvardiol’s first-half opener and turned the game at the Etihad Stadium on its head, securing a morale-boosting victory in his maiden derby showdown for new United boss Ruben Amorim and only greatly deepening the escalating sense of crisis around Pep Guardiola’s City.

All manner of storylines and subplots arose around Sunday’s game, one of which surrounded Hojlund and Walker.

The City captain attracted criticism following a heated row with United striker Hojlund that occurred in the latter stages of the first half at the Etihad after a foul, hitting the ground after going head to head with the Danish international.

Both Walker and Hojlund were shown yellow cards after the angry flashpoint by referee Anthony Taylor, while after the game the United frontman seemingly could not resist a dig at his rival for his reaction.

Hojlund wrote on Instagram: “Manchester is red, Violets are blue, What a brilliant performance, But the Oscar goes to.”

Walker’s antics also drew the ire of pundits including Roy Keane, who said on Sky Sports when asked if there could have been a red card shown: “Yeah, to Walker. This is going to happen in the game, a bit of argy-bargy.

Head to head: Rasmus Hojlund and Kyle Walker clashed during heated scenes in the Manchester derby (REUTERS)

“Of course it’s a foul, it’s a free-kick. Hojlund goes over, but Walker, he should be embarrassed. I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed by that.”

Fellow United legend and Sky pundit Gary Neville said on Walker: “I did this in a derby against [Steve] McManaman many years ago and got sent off for it. It's whether he's made that rock of his head forward.

“Walker's pushed him over and tripped him. I'm not sure, no. It's poor from Walker, the initial contact he doesn't go down on. He'll be a little bit embarrassed when he sees that back.”