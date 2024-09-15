Rasmus Hojgaard holes out, steals Rory McIlroy's thunder with Amgen Irish Open victory

NEWCASTLE, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark celebrates a birdie on the 18th green during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 15, 2024 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

With a sold-out crowd and a ton of momentum, Rory McIlroy appeared poised to post his first DP World Tour victory on Northern Irish soil after taking the 54-hole lead at the Amgen Irish Open on Saturday.

And for much of Sunday, it appeared McIlroy, who missed the cut the last time the event was held at Royal County Down in 2015, would have a homecoming victory to celebrate.

But Rasmus Hojgaard's improbable run on the back nine, highlighted by a hole-out from the bunker on the 17th hole, pushed the Danish golfer into a lead he maintained to capture his fifth DP World Tour victory.

Rasmus Højgaard! 🇩🇰



He joins the lead in style.#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/HS9Zd8sI3o — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 15, 2024

Hojgaard birdied each of the last three holes and four of the last five to earn the win, finishing at 65 for his final round and 9 under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, McIlroy needed an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to force a playoff and put his second shot to 15 feet, but his putt barely brushed the right edge of the cup and he tapped in for birdie. He finished at 8 under, a stroke ahead of Matteo Manassero.

For Hojgaard, the victory pushed him closer to his goal of qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

"I had a number today that I was to reach and that was eight. So obviously coming in and finishing on nine was gold," Hojgaard said. "I'm so happy. The game has been trending for a while now and just to get this one is massive.

"It couldn't come at a better time. There are some great events in this part of the season. So yeah, I'm a step closer to my goal now. And I can't wait for what the rest of the year has in store."

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Rasmus Hojgaard holes out, steals Rory McIlroy's thunder with Amgen Irish Open victory