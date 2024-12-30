Rashford returns, Zirkzee and Hojlund start: Confirmed Man United team news to face Newcastle

Manchester United are undergoing their final preparations ahead of tonight’s 8pm kick-off at home to Newcastle United.

Anything other than a victory would round off a truly torrid month for Ruben Amorim, as the side has already sustained five defeats in all competitions heading into the clash.

Similarly, United have also been on the receiving end of back-to-back home losses at the hands of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

In terms of the personnel Amorim has deployed, he’s opted to utilise both strikers, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, from the off. The latter is expected to lead the line while his Dutch counterpart drops back to a No.10 role alongside Amad Diallo.

With Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte both suspended, it’s opened the door for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to make rare starts in the midfielders’ absences.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt form the back three, with Leny Yoro benched. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are on either flank.

Marcus Rashford returns to United’s matchday squad

Even before any action has got underway, there’s already been widespread media coverage over the fact that Marcus Rashford has been recalled to the matchday squad for the first time in four matches.

He last played for United in a Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12, and despite being fully fit and available for selection, Amorim has opted against involving the homegrown attacker.

Whether or not Rashford will actually feature this evening or watch on from the sidelines for 90 minutes remains to be seen.

Take a look at how the visitors shape up below:

