Raptors' O.G. Anunoby reportedly 'wants out of Toronto'

Longtime radio host Bob McCown said Tuesday that O.G. Anunoby "wants to be traded" away from the Raptors. (Getty Images)

Despite his quiet disposition on the court, the trade noise around O.G. Anunoby keeps crescendoing.

Just a day after a Toronto Star report claimed the Toronto Raptors were offered three first-round picks for the 25-year-old forward, another rumour about a possible departure from the only NBA team Anunoby’s ever known has come forward.

Longtime Toronto radio personality Bob McCown said Tuesday on his podcast that Anunoby no longer wants to be a Raptor.

“I talked to an insider inside the NBA yesterday on the phone,” McCown said. “Just by accident he called me. He’s a guy I’ve known for several years. He tells me that Anunoby wants out of Toronto. Anunoby wants out. He wants to be traded. I don’t know if they’re trying to do something. He’s a name that’s been out there for quite some time.”

Just heard this on the Bob McCowan podcast:



“I talked to an NBA insider yesterday, this is a guy I’ve known for a few years, he tells me… Anunoby wants out of Toronto”



Take that as you will. pic.twitter.com/Dolb8UE91o — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 24, 2023

This is not the first time rumours have spread about Anunoby being unhappy in Toronto. Jake Fischer, then of Bleacher Report, reported in May that the forward was “unhappy with his role” and had teams circling around with the hopes of landing the allegedly disgruntled player.

Anunoby told TSN's Kate Beirness in November that he was "surprised" to hear the news and admitted he "can't do anything" about his name appearing in headlines.

Anunoby is in the midst of a career year, averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range on more than five attempts per contest. Additionally, he leads the league in steals (90) and steals per game (2.1).

Story continues

The Indiana University product is under contract for at least one more season and has a player option for the 2024-25 season. He is making just over $17-million this year.

Given the way the Raptors have underperformed this season, there’s been much speculation about Toronto selling at the deadline, with Anunoby among the prime candidates because of the assumed high return he would get in any trade.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 9.

More from Yahoo Sports