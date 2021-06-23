Raptors move up to fourth pick in 2021 NBA Draft after lottery luck

The Toronto Raptors will pick fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft following the results of the lottery on Tuesday.

Toronto held the seventh-best odds in the lottery, with a 31.9 percent chance of jumping into the top-four and a 7.5 percent likelihood of winning the first overall pick. Its chance of landing the fourth pick was at 8.5 percent. The first three selections will be made by Detroit, Houston, and Cleveland.

The consensus top overall pick will be Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 pick-and-roll maestro who shined in his freshman year at Oklahoma State. The next three selections will likely be Jalen Green, an electric shooting guard who showed flashes in the G-League, Evan Mobley, a fluid athlete and prolific 7-foot shot-blocker, and Jalen Suggs, who led Gonzaga to an undefeated regular season and who nailed the game-winning three in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

This will be the Raptors' highest draft choice since 2006, when they moved up to the first overall selection that was unfortunately used on Andrea Bargnani. The Raptors also selected Chris Bosh with the fourth pick in the famed 2003 draft class, and picked Antawn Jamison in 1998, who was immediately flipped for Vince Carter on draft night.

In addition to the fourth pick, the Raptors will also select 46th and 47th in the second round from mid-season trades involving Matt Thomas and Terence Davis.

